Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant conditions will turn wet and rainy

Quiet and comfortable conditions are our big headlines today. Bright blue, clear skies are allowing sunshine to warm temperatures this afternoon. We will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s today. The wind, clouds, and temperatures increase on Saturday. It will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures topping out in the 80s. Our attention will turn to the moisture that will bring clouds in from the south by Sunday. There are two systems on either side of us that we are keeping an eye on. The first is in Oklahoma and Texas. This will not bring a significant amount of moisture, but a sprinkle or light passing shower is possible on Sunday morning for our central and eastern counties. This system will track too far to the east to be a big concern. The second area to watch is a cold front to the west that will work its way in on Sunday. This will bring more showers and storms our way and be the cause for severe weather potential on Monday. Temperatures will also take a hit from this cold air. Expect the 60s and 70s to start the workweek. The majority of the week will be cloudy and wet. We finally clear out on Thursday and Friday.