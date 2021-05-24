Storm Track 3 Forecast: Potential severe weather again tonight

A line of showers is traveling east this afternoon. A few strikes of lightning and pockets of heavy rain are expected with these storms. These will become more sparse the closer it gets to the central and eastern parts of the state.

More storms out west will initiate along a boundary this afternoon. These storms will be the ones to watch. We will see large hail and strong wind gusts with an isolated chance for a tornado. Flooding cannot be ruled out. The ground is already saturated, so additional rainfall will cause flash localized flooding. Some storms will make it through the night, but will be on the weaker side. Expect storms to break apart after midnight.

Storms will be hit and miss tomorrow. Some could have severe characteristics, but many will stay below it. By Wednesday and Thursday, the severe potential will ramp back up. Temperatures will slowly warm from the 70s to start the week to the 80s to end it.