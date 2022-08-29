Rain returns to the forecast this afternoon as our next boundary tracks across the Sunflower State. Storms are currently moving into Southcentral Kansas, but we will watch for potential severe development along the front later this afternoon.

Temperatures bake today. We will reach into the mid to upper 90s ahead of the cold front. Those in Northwest Kansas will sit just a touch cooler in the low 90s as the boundary has already crossed through that area.

Storm chances will be hit or miss through the afternoon, mainly for those south of I-70. This will not be a complete washout, but those who see rain could see some strong storms. We have plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere, allowing for heavy rainfall.

A few strong to severe storms capable of isolated damaging wind gusts and hail are expected.

Showers and storms linger tonight for Southcentral Kansas but will break apart before midnight. Northerly winds take over in the wake of the front.

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures sliding back into the low 90s as northerly winds try to usher in cooler air. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s for the rest of the week.

We depart from our near-average highs as we look at the next 6-10 days. A heat dome will build out west and cause toasty temperatures across the Plains.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm Lo: 69 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 93 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.