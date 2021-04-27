Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe weather tonight and tomorrow

A sprinkle or passing shower popped up this morning and brought light rain. Spotty showers will be possible and looking stronger by your evening commute. There are two areas of storms today. The first area is to the northwest into Nebraska and Colorado. The second area is south-central Kansas and into Oklahoma. The biggest threat with storms will be the damaging hail. Strong wind and flooding are also possible. The flooding threat is greater in southeastern Kansas and Oklahoma. While there is not a large threat for tornadoes, an isolated tornado is not out of the question. By Wednesday morning a few storms will still be possible down south as the front progresses into unstable air. Both your morning and evening commutes will be wet, so don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow. Showers and storms will finally clear out by Thursday morning. We will be left with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s, behind this front, but temperatures rebound quickly as a ridge builds in. We are back to the 80s with quiet weather by the weekend.