Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe weather tonight and tomorrow

Today is another windy day with temperatures way above average. Wind gusts have already exceeded 40 mph. A dryline has created very dry air for those behind it and a sticky feeling for those ahead of it. Dew points dropped into the 20s and 30s to the west, some even drier than that. Because of the dry and windy conditions, a Fire Weather Warning is issued until 9 PM tonight. More moisture out east means that the concern pivots from fire to wind. A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach the 80s for most. Some may cross into the 90s out west. Overnight lows will range from the 40s to 60s.

Tomorrow, our attention turns to showers and storms. The dryline will progress east through the overnight. A spotty shower or two is possible tomorrow morning or afternoon. A line of storms will form in the warm sector during the evening hours. A Slight Risk is issued for our counties from southern Seward and Meade to as far north as Marion and Chase county and places to the south. Through the night, we can expect stronger storms. The cold front progresses behind the storms, pushing them to the east. Then another round of storms forming behind the front on Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk issued Wednesday for these storms. Hail will be the primary threat. Rainfall totals will be the greatest to the east.