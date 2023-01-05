Plenty of sunshine sunny with above-normal temperatures and just a breeze today. Our visible satellite view at midday shows the snow still on the ground in the Northwest. Wet spots of roadways from melting of the snow may refreeze again tonight, leading to some scattered slick spots early Friday.

Chilly early-morning temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday afternoon with abundant sunshine and light breezes. That’s quite nice for early January!

Weak ridging, or an area of high pressure, builds in through Friday. This will allow temperatures to warm a few more degrees each day. Friday, there will be an increase in cloud cover due to a fast-moving yet weak system. Some sprinkles will form near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

This system looks to stand a better chance of producing a few rain showers East of our viewing area Friday night. As temps cool, light snow develops from northeast Kansas through northern Missouri. We will need to watch if this system slows down and pulls moisture farther west into our viewing area. I am starting to see a slight trend with latest model guidance. Not any moisture to get excited about as amounts look light and spotty, with the best chance in North Central Kansas Saturday.

A weak cold front comes through the area by Saturday, resetting temps briefly. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds later Saturday and Sunday, with winds returning from the south into early next week. Temperatures march milder Sunday and for the start of the new week. There are a couple wind shifts next week. One on Monday and another next Thursday. Both look to have small impacts to temperatures and virtually no moisture associated with them.

There is more important system starting to emerge on the model guidance during the middle to later part of next week, bringing the potential for snow and rain across the Sunflower state. This is just something for us to keep an eye on at this point. An even stronger system is timed from the 15th to the 17th of this month, that may stand a better chance of rain and snow. Something to watch as we get closer for a mid-month change. I still do not see a bitterly cold drop lurking yet like we had hit us in December.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: E/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly:

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Jack Boston