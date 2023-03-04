It was a picture-perfect day across the Sunflower State! We reached into the low 60s and upper 50s for most of the region, with skies clearing this afternoon.

We stay clear overnight with a few passing clouds and temperatures dipping back into the 20s and 30s. Winds remain strong out of the south, which will help temperatures climb tomorrow.

A mild morning is in store for our Sunday. Temperatures quickly jump into the 60s by noon. A few clouds will start the day with us, but sunshine will take over by the late morning.

Strong southerly winds will carry us through Sunday. Gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible as southerly flow brings much warmer air into the state. If you plan on spending the day outside enjoying the warm temperature, make sure your hat does blow away.

Highs jump into the 60s and 70s tomorrow, launching us into a spring-like feel. Temperatures will be well above average.

Warm and windy conditions lead to heightened fire weather concerns tomorrow. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are in place for most of western Kansas through 7 PM tomorrow. Please, no outdoor burning for the next few days!

While temperatures soar tomorrow, a cold snap is looming for the upcoming week. We stay warm on Monday, but Tuesday brings the return of highs in the 40s.

Winter weather eventually enters the forecast as we look late next week. A mix of rain and snow will track across the region, bringing much-needed moisture back to the state.

Precipitation sticks around through the start of the weekend, with showers for central Kansas and snow for western Kansas.

Temperatures stay in the freezer into next weekend. We will sit well below average for this time of year, but at least we are not the only ones. Almost all of the United States will sit below average this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 74 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 32 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll