A summer-like pattern takes hold as we head into the holiday weekend with warming temperatures and increasing rain chances. Highs today will range from the mid-90s to the triple digits across the state. Cloud cover will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours.

A cold front will drop into Northwestern Kansas, but it won’t bring much relief from the heat. This front will work to ignite a few showers and thunderstorms this evening that will linger into the overnight.

With this system, we are looking at the possibility of a few of these storms becoming strong to severe. Potentially damaging winds and small hail will be the main concerns for those in North Kansas and South Nebraska.

A few spotty storms will linger into the morning hours tomorrow and could try to redevelop in the late afternoon. A secondary wave of storms will enter Western Kansas late tomorrow evening.

A marginal risk has been put in place for both the Northeastern portion of the region and parts of Western Kansas for Friday as we have a low potential for seeing isolated storms become strong to severe.

Rain follows us into the rest of the weekend, but it won’t be a complete washout. Spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms will litter Saturday’s forecast. Rain matched with breezy conditions might put a delay on your fireworks display, but shouldn’t cause any cancelations.

We dry out as we head towards Independence Day on Monday and temperatures will be quick to rebound back into the upper 90s. Summer-like temperatures will follow us through the rest of next week.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 94 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.