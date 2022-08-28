The noisy showers and thunderstorms that rolled across the Sunflower State last night are tracking east this morning and out of the region. A few lingering showers are moving through Southcentral Kansas this morning but will quickly fizzle out later this morning.

A stray shower or two will be possible in the late afternoon, but most of the state will stay dry.

Highs today will be on the toasty side, ranging from the mid to upper 90s across the state.

A cold front is looming as we approach the start of the week. This will bring our next rain chances into the forecast for the beginning of the workweek. Storms will start to fire up in the late afternoon across South Kansas.

Rain drifts south towards the Oklahoma/Kansas state line on Monday night.

Temperatures eventually cool off in the wake of the front. Highs return to the low 90s for the rest of the week, which is near average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm Lo: 69 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll