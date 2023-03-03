After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon. Many across the state pushed up into the 60s for today’s high.

Moisture does return to the state tonight as a quick piece of energy dances across the region. A few flurries will be possible to the northwest, but this will primarily be rainfall as it moves east and fizzles out by Saturday morning.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s and 30s overnight with increasing clouds. Moisture stays put in northwest Kansas while everyone else stays dry.

Rain clears out by the start of Saturday, with highs quickly jumping into the 50s and 60s. This starts a warming trend that will be the main story over the weekend.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will lead us into the start of next week, but we do have another push of cold air that arrives by the middle of next week that will knock temperatures back into the 40s.

We are also monitoring our next chance for moisture by the middle of the work week. Moisture arrives late Tuesday evening, and we will see a mix of rain and snow.

Snowfall persists through the second half of the workweek, bringing much-needed moisture to the region. It is still too far out to talk about totals. We will hammer out the exact timing and totals over the coming days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy 10% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 61 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll