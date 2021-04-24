Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer and windy weekend, watching storms next week

Showers have moved out so skies will see more sunshine today. Those areas with clear skies already this morning will have patchy fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 AM.

Temperatures will rebound as wind switches around from the north to the south. This will happen out west today, then through our central counties tomorrow. That is why the warmest conditions will be closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. Highs today are in the 60s and 70s.

We keep warming tomorrow to be in the 70s and 80s.

By Sunday, the wind will start to pick up from the south. Gusts will exceed 35 mph.

Warm and windy will be our main conditions, and because of that, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon until Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be well into the 80s by the start of the workweek. Thanks to the warmer conditions and increase in moisture to the state, we start to see the ingredients for severe weather come together.

On Tuesday a front comes through and this will be the best time for initiation.

We will gather more details on this system as it approaches in the coming days. What we do know is that it will bring a pretty decent drop in temperatures to the 60s. A slow warm up to end the work week on a quieter note.