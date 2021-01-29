Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer winds Friday, turning damp by Saturday

It’s not as bitter this morning thanks to south winds. What we’ll need to watch out for this morning instead of the cold is dense fog to the north. This is where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until noon. Temperatures are also below freezing in the counties under the advisory so any fog could cause slick spots to develop.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with clouds increasing even more in the afternoon. South winds will be gusty at times but help temps warm up into the 50s. This will mainly be for points south. Milder air will have trouble infiltrating points north where more snowpack will keep conditions cooler in the 40s and 30s.

Clouds will keep filling in tonight as our next system approaches. Lows will range from the 20s to the 40s.

Rain chances increase during the overnight, starting to the south and then spreading through Central and Eastern Kansas by Saturday morning. Showers will skim Southwest Kansas with a small chance of a rain/snow shower to the northwest. It won’t be as damp the farther west you are.

A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out but severe weather isn’t expected. The heaviest showers between Central and Eastern Kansas will likely accumulate between .50″ and .75″ with lesser amounts to the west.

As moisture tracks to the east during the afternoon and evening colder air will begin to filter back in, changing rain to rain/snow showers to the north. The bulk of the moisture moves out after dark but anything left will fall as snow to the north. Impacts from any wintry weather should remain at a minimum.

Winds will also be very strong Saturday with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. Gusty conditions will linger into Sunday too.

We’ll lose some of our milder gains and dip into the 40s Sunday but a quick rebound back through the 50s and even 60s to the southwest will take place early next week. As we continue to get closer to the middle of next week it’s still looking like a system will bring more rain/snow showers and another cold blast.