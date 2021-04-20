Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather moves out, expect spring storms then summer like heat

Snow this morning accumulated to 6 or 7 inches in some places. The sunshine is now melting a lot of that snow, which in addition to the northerly wind, is helping to keep temperatures way below average. The highs today will only reach the 40s. Overnight lows approach or fall below the freezing point. Just like last night, cover those sensitive plants and bring pets inside again tonight. A few showers cannot be ruled out this evening, but most will stay dry. Wednesday will have more sunshine and dry air, but this quiet pattern does not last long. By Thursday, a short wave of energy will bring light rain showers during the day. A stronger system from the south could create strong to severe storms on Friday and into Saturday. The strongest storms will be south of Kansas, into Oklahoma and Texas. Most of the rain will clear out by Saturday morning and temperatures will finally feel seasonable on Saturday afternoon. Expect summer-like conditions Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm to the 70s and 80s with more sunshine and wind from the south.