Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather moves out, expect spring storms then summer like heat

Snow continues to fall and some bands could develop into brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow. Most amounts so far have ranged between 1" and 3" with some locally higher totals. Snow covered roads have been reported in portions of Central Kansas like Great Bend and Ellsworth near I-70. This morning's commute will require some extra time.

Additional amounts could total around an inch over the next few hours. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through 10am.