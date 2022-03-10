Throughout the week, we have been discussing Severe Weather Preparedness Week on KSN News 3. How fitting is it to talk about such topics with a wonderful group of third graders! Wednesday, I cruised north to Hesston in Harvey County! This is my second visit to Hesston Elementary School.

We started the afternoon in the commons area, talking about all forms of severe weather. It was a cold day, so we put on our coats and briefly went outside to check out Storm Tracker 3.

Students got up close with our mobile weather center to see the equipment inside and learn about how we use it during times of severe weather.

If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school, send me an email at lisa.teachman@ksn.com!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman