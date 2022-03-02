Severe weather season is quickly approaching. This time of year we hear from many teachers and principals, asking to come and chat about weather and severe weather safety. Today, I hit the highway and traveled to Winfield! This is my second visit to Trinity Lutheran School.

Sunshine and warm temperatures drew a good crowd, asking questions about different forms of weather. Students also got to get up close with Storm Tracker 3 to see the equipment inside and learn about how we use it during times of severe weather.

If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school, send me an email at lisa.teachman@ksn.com!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman