A chilly, but beautiful day to take Storm Tracker 3 southwest into Harper County to speak to these sixth grade students at Anthony Elementary School in Anthony.

Today we discussed different forms of severe weather including tornadoes, lightning, flooding and hurricanes. They asked many great questions, really focusing on how tornadoes form and why Kansas is prone to seeing more than other states in the nation.

We had a couple students who showed interest in becoming a meteorologist down the road. We talked about my career path that brought me back home to KSN and the science, math classes needed.

Thank you, Anthony Elementary School in Harper County for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman