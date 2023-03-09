Temperatures have been chilly with overcast skies this week. We will soon be talking about springtime temps and stronger thunderstorms.

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, tornadoes were a huge topic of discussion at Apollo Elementary School in Goddard Tuesday afternoon.

What a great crowd of third graders. We talked about the different forms of severe weather, how to stay safe and where to go when severe weather strikes. They asked a lot of excellent questions and are weather aware.

We put on our coats and took a look at Storm Tracker 3 after our weather discussion. Thank you Apollo Elementary School in Goddard for having me out today.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman