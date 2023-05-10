It is career week at Bryant Opportunity Academy in Wichita. This fun time kicked off with a visit from KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams and Storm Tracker 3. Students learned about the equipment inside and outside of Storm Tracker 3 that keeps them ahead of stormy weather. From the cameras to the weather instruments and other equipment that is used to broadcast the weather, the students were able to see how we use this technology to appear live from the field no matter where we are in Kansas.

Meteorologist Ronelle Williams did not do all of the talking, there was also time for questions and to share some personal experiences with thunderstorms and tornadoes.

It was nice for students to get an up close and personal look at a potential career in Meteorology.