When you were little, what did you want to become? The sky is the limit, and it was a joy to take part in Burrton Elementary School’s Career Day. Many careers were represented, giving each student a chance to experience what a day in the life is like. In our case, a meteorologist!

As we work through our spring severe storm season here in Kansas, not only did these students learn what our day typically looks like from sunrise to sunset and into the overnight if we are tracking severe weather, but what we also need to learn in school from math to science.

This afternoon we also spent a lot of time discussing tornadoes, why Kansas is prone to seeing them and how to stay safe.

We went over the safest places to take cover at home, to being in your car, and why it is important to be weather-aware days in advance of an approaching storm system.

I think we may have a few future meteorologists from Burrton Elementary!

Thank you so much, Burrton Elementary School! If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school, send me an email at lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman