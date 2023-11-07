The setting at PBS Kansas was perfect for a visit from Storm Tracker 3 earlier this week. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams met with plenty of students with the Catholic Schoolhouse in Wichita. They learned exactly what it means to be a meteorologist and how much work goes into making a forecast. There was also a long conversation about a destructive storm that hit close to home: the 2022 Southeast Wichita/Andover Tornado.

After spending some time inside, the students went outside and explored Storm Tracker 3, our mobile weather center on wheels. Even though the students asked most of the questions, parents did not hesitate to chime in with their curiosity of how the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team keeps their families and community safe.

These visits are always fun and educational. Thank you, Catholic Schoolhouse in Wichita, for the invitation to chat with you all!