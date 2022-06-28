Talk about a fun and large group at Apollo Elementary School this afternoon in Goddard.

This is CHAMPS Camp. Students of all ages attended our weather talk. We discussed multiple forms of severe weather from tornadoes to flooding and hurricanes since it is the season.

This cool group also got a chance to check out our weather center in wheels – Storm Tracker 3. It was a sunshiny and beautiful day to take it outside.

Thank you Champs Camp at Apollo Elementary School in Goddard for the invitation to speak!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman