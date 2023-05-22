The school year is just about over. We had a fabulous time today at Cleaveland Traditional Magnet Elementary School in southwest Wichita, talking about all things weather!

We discussed different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe as storms can bubble up anytime and anywhere if the right ingredients are available. Many students will be traveling to the ocean this summer and need to watch out for hurricanes in tropical regions.

The students asked me about my job and why I decided to become a meteorologist.

We went over how I know what the weather will do before we went outside to check out Storm Tracker 3, our storm tracking vehicle that keeps them ahead of the storm.

Thank you Cleaveland Traditional Magnet Elementary School in southwest Wichita for having me out today. And enjoy your summer!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman