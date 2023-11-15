Temperatures today more reminiscent of spring rather than fall. We had a great time talking about weather with this group of second graders at Colvin Elementary School in Southeast Wichita.

Severe weather can happen anytime and anywhere if the right ingredients are available which is why we need to be weather aware throughout the year. We discussed tornadoes, lightning, hail, flooding, hurricanes…and how to stay safe. They know exactly where to go and what to do if a tornado approaches along with the 3 important things to grab if they only have seconds to get to safety.…a pillow…blanket and their shoes…

We had some great questions from the group, asking about sandstorms and blizzards.

Since it was such a beautiful day we had to go outside to check out Storm Tracker 3, our storm tracking vehicle which keeps them ahead of incoming severe storms.

I think this is the fourth or fifth year I have been asked to speak here. Thank you, Colvin Elementary School in Southeast Wichita for having me out!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman