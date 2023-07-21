We have incredible, hard working and caring communities in the KSN viewing area with some of the nicest folks around, including Derby.

It was a pleasure and an honor to be the guest speaker at today’s luncheon and meeting for the Derby Rotary Club.

We focused on the Udall tornado that occurred in May 1955 and how tornado sirens came into current day use from the 1950s. We also discussed the benefits of storm spotters and how tornado warnings changed over the years — both growing from the devastating tornado that happened down the road from Derby decades ago.

For more than 110 years, Rotarians have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million people who see a world united, taking action to create lasting change.

Thank you to the Derby Rotary Club for having me out for the lunch hour today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman