A special storm tracker shoutout this evening to the wonderful students, staff and teachers at Dunbar Migrant Summer School in Wichita.

In the time we had to chat today, we talked about several forms of severe weather. Tornadoes were a huge topic from how they form, why Kansas is prone for them to develop and how to stay safe.

They also took a tour of Storm Tracker 3, only spending a few minutes out in the heat and humidity that will be building over the coming days.

Thank you so much Dunbar Migrant Summer School in Wichita and have a great summer!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman