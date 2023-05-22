Congratulations to everybody graduating this year…always such an exciting time.

Check out this group ready to take on the world. This evening Wichita Public Schools held its graduation ceremony for Education Imagine Academy.

E.I. Academy is an innovative K-12 Virtual program that provides online and in-person learning opportunities, as well as collaborative activities such as STEM-focused field trips, clubs, passion projects, and science labs. They have a nationally-ranked eSports team. The students succeed by being self-motivated and disciplined. Students emerge as motivated advocates for their own success.

It was an honor to be asked to give the guest commencement speech this evening.

Congratulations, Education Imagine Academy, and all other graduates!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman