Spring is definitely here! Tornadoes were certainly part of the weather talk this afternoon in El Dorado. I had the opportunity to speak to the El Dorado Rotary Club.

We went through the history of how tornado sirens came into use along with Doppler radar here in Kansas in the 1950s. The El Dorado Tornado was a pivotal moment in our weather history as air raid sirens were turned to tornado warning devices the day after the 1958 twister to alert folks of a tornado on the east side of Wichita.

We talked about how tornado warning coverage changed through the decades to the present along with my broadcasting journey ultimately bringing me back home to Wichita.

Thank you so much to the El Dorado Rotary Club for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman