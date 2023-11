A special Storm Tracker Shoutout to Enders Elementary School in South Wichita. These second graders are learning all about “super storms” right now, including blizzards and hurricanes.

Today, I took Storm Tracker 3 to show them how we use this weather center on wheels to keep them ahead of storms.

We also talked about different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe.

Thank you, Enders Elementary for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman