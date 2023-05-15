The school year is wrapping up and students are excited about spending time outdoors in the sunshine.

That said, severe weather season is still alive and well across the Sunflower State. We still need to make sure we are being weather aware.

Today I spoke with these fine elementary school students at Faith Academy in West Wichita. We discussed different forms of weather from tornadoes to lighting including flooding, hail and hurricanes. We also talked about ways to stay safe while at home or on the road.

They asked a lot of great questions. One included a discussion about the 1966 Tornado that hit Topeka. Really impressed by their knowledge of that tornado and how it is connected to our state. They even took a tour of Storm Tracker 3 and how we use it to monitor severe storms.

Thank you so much Faith Academy in West Wichita for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman