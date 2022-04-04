As we get deeper into severe season, 4th and 5th graders at Gardiner Elementary in Wichita now know what to do and where to go when severe weather strikes. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams paid a visit to talk about severe weather and how a forecast is put together before hitting their television screens in the morning.

Students learned the difference between a watch and a warning and the destruction tornadoes cause. It was a memorable experience with tips that can be used to keep themselves and their families safe.

Thank you for the invitation to speak with you all at Gardiner Elementary. If you would like a meteorologist from the Storm Track 3 weather team to visit your school or speak at an event, email us! You can reach me at ronelle.williams@ksn.com.

–Meteorologist Ronelle Williams