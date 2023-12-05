A beautiful day to take Storm Tracker 3 southwest into Harper County. Fourth and fifth grade students at Harper Elementary School are weather aware!

Today we discussed different forms of severe weather including tornadoes, lightning, flooding and hurricanes. They asked many great questions including why we get lightning and tornadoes to what my favorite part of my job is as a meteorologist.

There was one young lady in the crowd who came up to me after our talk and said she wants to become a meteorologist one day.

Thank you, Harper Elementary School in Harper for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman