Haysville GEAR UP from Campus High School came to the KSN Studios Tuesday afternoon. The crew took a tour of the station and got to see how a newscast is put together.

This is Haysville GEAR UP’s summer program. While visiting KSN, the students were able to see the different positions on-camera and behind the scenes.

A number of students are interested in meteorology and broadcasting, getting to meet KSN on-air personalities, including Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman (a Campus High grad!) and Meteorologist Lucy Doll.

Thank you all for stopping by KSN today!