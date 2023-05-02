Today was a picture perfect day to hop into Storm Tracker 3 and head north to Harvey County. I had the chance to speak with Hesston Elementary School. Check out this amazing group of third graders!

We talked about different forms of severe weather including tornadoes, straight-line winds, hurricanes, flooding, lightning and hail. We also discussed ways to stay safe whether at home, school or traveling around town with mom or dad or playing out at a ball field.

Storm Tracker 3 was also a hit from the cameras inside and outside…to the equipment we use to broadcast live from any storm.

The students asked several great questions. Thank you so much Hesston Elementary School for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman