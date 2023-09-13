A special Storm Tracker Shoutout to the fine folks of Hillside Christian Church on the east side of Wichita. I was invited to speak about our Kansas weather Wednesday. We had a wonderful chat over the lunch hour with the Disciples Women’s group. We discussed the importance of tornado warnings, how tornado sirens came to be and how I became a meteorologist.

We also talked about the importance of storm spotters and how this played into my weather journey because of my grandfather, great uncle and dad. I also let the group in on my storm chasing experiences over the years in the broadcast business.

The Disciples Women meet for lunch on the second Wednesday of each month and discuss a special topic of interest. We had women come from McPherson and Cheney to listen today.

It was my pleasure to speak with you all at Hillside Christian Church. Thank you again!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman