This time of year, many classes are having detailed discussions about different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe. Today I had the chance to video conference with a wonderful group of first graders at Holy Family Elementary School in Hays.

We talked about the different forms of severe weather including tornadoes, hail, flooding and lightning.

They asked many great questions including how the water cycle works to how thunderstorms develop.

I hope from our conversation today that they are ready to go when severe weather strikes and will be weather aware during our spring season. Thank you Holy Family Elementary School in Hays for the invitation to speak about weather.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman