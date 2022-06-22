A special Storm Tracker Shoutout to Joyful Noise Academy located inside Central Christian Church in Wichita.

On Tuesday, several students gathered to discuss all things weather. During the chat, we covered topics on how thunderstorms and tornadoes form and how to stay safe from all forms of severe weather, whether you are at home or driving in a car.

There were many questions surrounding the April tornado that hit southeast Wichita into Andover.

After chatting inside, we briefly went into the heat to check out Storm Tracker 3 and the tools we use to keep everybody safe.

Thank you Joyful Noise Academy at Central Christian Church the opportunity to speak with you all. Enjoy the rest of your summer and stay cool!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman