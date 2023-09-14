Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight at the Kansas Emergency Management Association 2023 Awards Ceremony. It was an honor for me to emcee the event.

Emergency Management agencies from the Kansas City Metro back to the Kansas/Colorado state line and partnering National Weather Service offices were in attendance.

Tonight was an evening to thank and honor these folks for serving our communities across the state before, during and after a disaster.

Awards were presented for Outstanding Service in multiple categories. Life Member Awards were given to Garry Berges with Geary County Emergency Management and Chance Hayes with the Wichita National Weather Service.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman