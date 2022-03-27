I made the drive to Derby on Friday to visit with some of the residents at Lakefront Senior Residence. We first toured Storm Tracker 3, our mobile weather center. I showcased all the weather bells and whistles we have at our fingertips while out in the field.

From there, the group and I went inside to chat. I explained why I decided to get into meteorology. We then went to the safest place to be in their building if severe weather strikes. The best part was all of the questions they had for me! We had a wonderful and engaging conversation. Many recalled some significant weather events that happened in their lifetime.

If you would like Lisa, Ronelle, Erika or me to visit your school, send me an email at warren.sears@ksn.com.

–Meteorologist Warren Sears