We always love sharing our knowledge and love for weather with students around Kansas. It was a pleasure to be asked to speak with the Little Panthers Preschool in Great Bend.

They asked many questions relating to what a meteorologist does during the day and how we create a weather forecast.

These students also wanted to know how the green weather wall works! We had a great discussion talking about weather with you all.

Thank you for the invitation to speak with the Little Panthers Preschool in Great Bend!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman