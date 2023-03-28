I had a great time speaking at the Garage’s Lunch and Learn with in Salina this afternoon!

We discussed different types of severe weather and how we utilize Storm Tracker 3 in our severe coverage. I went over my own career path and what led me to want to be a meteorologist as well as the craziness that describes forecasting for the Sunflower State.

I was also joined by KSN Storm Tracker Robert Clayton who spoke about his storm chasing experience. Robert is currently restoring a Tornado Intercept Vehicle and discussed the mechanics of the vehicle and how he hopes to use it during the upcoming severe weather season.

The crowd had some great questions about severe weather and the behind the scenes aspects of being a meteorologist. Thank you again to the Garage in Salina for inviting us to today’s Lunch and Learn!

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll