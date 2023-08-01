Earlier today I made the drive in Storm Tracker 3 from Wichita to Lyons in Rice County. You can witness the degree of drought in this year’s corn crop especially from Newton to McPherson and back to the west. You can see who has had more rainfall than others.

Here in Kansas…we have incredible, hard working and caring communities with some of the nicest folks around, including Lyons in Rice County.



It was an honor to be the guest speaker at today’s luncheon and meeting for the Lyons Rotary Club. We discussed how tornado warnings changed from the 1950s to the present and how tornado sirens were implemented after the El Dorado Tornado. We also discussed my weather journey and how it brought me back home to serve here at KSN.



For more than 110 years, Rotarians have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million people who see a world united, taking action to create lasting change.



Thank you to the Lyons Rotary Club for having me out for the lunch hour today!



–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman