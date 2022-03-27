It is always fun to take a trip in Storm Tracker 3 and visit our wonderful viewers. On Wednesday, March 23, I spoke with residents of MacArthur Manor on the southeast side of Wichita. As a kid, I remember visiting the drive-in movie theater down the street and the roller skating rink nearby.

Today these folks took a tour of Storm Tracker 3. It was a chilly day explaining the weather equipment we use to track storms in the field. Temperatures in the afternoon hovered around 38° so we kept our visit outside short.

Inside we had more time to chat about evolving weather technology over the decades from the use of our tornado sirens to radar. We shared similar experiences from the Hesston Tornado that hit in 1990 to the Haysville/Southeast Wichita/Andover Tornado in 1991.

One in attendance let me know what workers at Norland Plastics were dealing with during the May 3, 1999, tornado that hit Haysville and South Wichita.

It was a wonderful visit and hope to be back soon!

If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit, send me an email at lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman