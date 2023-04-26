Talk about a fun afternoon, discussing all things weather and how the atmosphere works at Maize Central Elementary School. Today I was invited to speak to this fantastic group of second graders about severe weather preparedness and safety.

We discussed why it is important to be weather aware days in advance of severe storms. We went through ways to take cover from tornadoes at home, at the ball field and in the car.

Other severe weather topics were discussed from lightning to flooding and hail. Students and teachers also got to take a look at Storm Tracker 3 and the tools we use in the field to keep them ahead of any storm.

Thank you Maize Central Elementary School Mustangs for the opportunity to speak to you all today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman