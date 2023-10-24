Today I spoke to students and staff at McAdams Academy in Wichita. We discussed our weather history here in Kansas, including several tornado events that changed how we use tornado sirens and issue warnings.

I talked about the career path I took to become a meteorologist from my intern days here at KSN to the different stops I made across the country before coming back home to Wichita and KSN. They asked a lot of great questions!

McAdams Academy uses a multi-faceted education experience to prepare students for real-world success. Knowledge is power. If you can dream it, you can become it.

Thank you, McAdams Academy in Wichita for having me out today.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman