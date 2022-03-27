It was an honor to speak with the Wichita Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. We had a large turnout today at Rolling Hills Country Club for Brunch. The group meets every month.

This is a group of men and women who have served as officers in all branches of the United States military plus several members who are surviving spouses of military officers.

We discussed how the military kick-started my dad’s enlistment in the Marine Corps that resulted in me being born and raised as a Kansas. They were interested in the path I took to become a meteorologist and how technology has changed over the decades. This included advancements in radar that came out of World War II and how air raid sirens were turned into effective outdoor tornado warning devices.

Thank you all for the invitation! And thank you for your service!

If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your organization or school group, email me at lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman