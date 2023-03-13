It was a fun afternoon to be in El Dorado for the Monday Study Club’s Annual Guest Day Luncheon.

I was asked to give a talk about my career and what it is like being a chief meteorologist. Kay Zang, one of the group’s members, had a unique way of introducing me to the crowd, in a raincoat and umbrella!

We talked about how sirens came to be in the nineteen fifties and how they were used to warn of a tornado the day after the 1958 El Dorado Tornado for East Wichita. It was the first world use for a tornado warning as far as we know.

We also discussed other memorable Kansas tornadoes such as the 1955 Udall tornado…Ruskin Heights in 1957…Hesston which occurred on this day back in 1990…along with others that hit Haysville…Andover and south Wichita in the nineties…Greensburg in 2007…and other notable twisters within the last ten years.

What a great…kind and wonderful crowd. Could talk to them for hours. Thank you again to the Monday Study Club of El Dorado for being their guest at today’s luncheon.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman