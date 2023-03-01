Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring. What a great day to visit Nelson Elementary in Haysville.

Take a look at this energetic group of first graders! We discussed multiple forms of severe weather and how to stay safe. I was quite impressed by what they know. One student was able to tell me in detail how storms and tornadoes form. I have a strong feeling we have several future meteorologists in this group.

With temperatures being warm before the wintry turn we take tomorrow…the Nelson Sharks took a tour of Storm Tracker 3. They got an up close look at the technology in the field we use to keep them safe and ahead of approaching severe weather.

Thank you Nelson Elementary School in my hometown of Haysville for having me out today.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman