Winds from the south have been rather strong today. Definitely a good tailwind to head north into Harvey County. This afternoon I had the chance to speak with the Newton Chapter A-G…P-E-O at Grace Community Church.

We had a discussion about being weather aware from the high fire danger today to when severe storms strike our area. Spring is a season for storms. Most of the group’s members are life-long tornado alley residents.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women CELEBRATE the advancement of women; EDUCATE women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and MOTIVATE women to achieve their highest aspirations.

I spoke about my broadcasting journey around the country that brought me back home to Kansas. Thank you so much to the Newton Chapter A-G P-E-O for inviting me to speak today.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman