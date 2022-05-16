I made the drive to Derby on Friday, May 6, to attend the Oaklawn Elementary Career Fair! Students toured Storm Tracker 3, our mobile weather center. I showcased all the weather bells and whistles we have at our fingertips while out in the field tracking storms. We also made our own tornadoes in a bottle.

I explained why I decided to get into meteorology. We then went to the safest place in their building to take shelter if severe weather strikes. The best part was all of the questions they had for me! We had a wonderful and engaging conversation. Many kids had questions about the recent Andover tornado.

If you would like Lisa, Ronelle, Erika or me to visit your school, send me an email at warren.sears@ksn.com.

–Meteorologist Warren Sears