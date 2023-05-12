KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jack Boston had a wonderful time taking Storm Tracker 3 to the Oaklawn Elementary School career fair Friday. The teachers and staff were very welcoming!

The kids ranged from Kindergarten to 4th grade and had some remarkably good questions such as how Jack became a meteorologist and, of course how long he has been in this field! When he told them that he had been doing this for more than 40 years, he received lots of “ooohs” and “aaahs!”

Other than questions about his meteorology career, they also discussed the difference between a watch and a warning. In addition, they also talked about what to do and where to go if severe weather strikes. It was a great visit!

Thank you Oaklawn Elementary School for the invitation to speak with you all!