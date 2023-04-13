USD 261’s Parents as Teachers held a Big Truck Night in Haysville Thursday evening. It was an honor for KSN to be invited. We had all kinds of big vehicles for children and their parents to get a closer look at, including Storm Tracker 3.

Kids asked about the equipment we use to track storms from the field in our mobile weather center. Some asked if we intercept storms, which we do not. Thanks to all the camera equipment onboard we can safety become the eyes and ears of any storm from a safe distance.

It was such a beautiful evening to be outdoors. The temperature hovered in the upper 70s as the sun set. Humidity was kept to a minimum.

Thank you to the wonderful folks of Haysville and USD 261’s Parents as Teachers for holding this event. I had a blast going back to my and Jeff Herndon’s hometown tonight.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman